.Tasks others to emulate emir’s virtues

By Oasunkanmi Akoni

Sarki Muhammadu Zaki has described the conferment of National Honour of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, CFR, by President Muhammadu Buhari, on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as well deserved.

Zaki, stated this on Tuesday, in a congratulatory message on-behalf of the entire descendants of the late Sarki Muhammadu, Zaki of Kano as Emir Ado Bayero was being honoured with the award on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Zaki stated that the immense contributions of the Emir to the ancient city of Kano could not be disregarded, adding that he has changed the face of the city for good since he assumed office.

While thanking President Buhari for “honouring a worthy individual and revered monarch,” he urged others to emulate his good deeds and be part of nation building in the present critical period.

Meanwhile, Ado Bayero thanked the Almighty Allah for the honour, while also thanking President Buhari for counting him worthy of the honour.

The revered monarch said in a statement that, “I thank Almighty Allah for this great honour and I will always appreciate the goodwill and prayers, which contributed to my little success and led to the emirate’s contributions to Kano in particular and the nation at large and has contributed to unity and peace in the country.

“May the Almighty Allah continue to guide, bless and protect us all,” he concluded.

RELATED NEWS