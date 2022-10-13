The commissioner for science and technology in Delta State, Olorogun Mrs. Jennifer Adasen Efeviroro has felicitated with the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Governor of Delta State, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, on his conferment with the prestigious National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Efeviroro, in a congratulatory message, described Okowa as a man whose achievements are as a result of his outstanding leadership qualities and undoubtful political will to impact lives positively.

She noted that PDP vice presidential candidate is a man who has contributed exceptionally to governance peace, security of youth, and women empowerment as we as infrastructural development in the State.

“Okowa deserved more as he has shown a rare capacity and has contributed immensely to national peace progress and development of the Nation”.

She also urged Deltans to continue to support the government of governor Okowa for them to enjoy more impact and even distribution of the dividends of democracy.