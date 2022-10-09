The President-General, Agbor Community Union, ACU, Mr Lawrence Egun Onyeche, has congratulated the Dein of Agbor Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Dr Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekwuzi 1, on his nomination for the national award of Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onyeche, also congratulated the executive governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa( Commander Order of the Niger), the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea(Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria)and the Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia(Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria), for their natiomal awards nominations.

The ACU leader said that the Agbor people are happy and proud of the achievements of Dein Keagboerekwuzi 1, Governor Okowa, General Irabor and Jim Ovia for their people and huge contributions to Nigeria’s development.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for recognizing the meaningful contributions of Dein, Okowa, Irabor and Ovia to nation building.

