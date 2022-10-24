Animashaun-Ajiboye

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, Peace Dynamix, Peace and Development Initiative (PD, PDI), has kicked off a vocational skill empowerment programme, called called Khairat Animashaun Initiative, KAI, for teeming youths in Festac Town area of Lagos State.

The programme is tagged: Speaking at the launch, held in Festac, the founder and sponsor of KAI, Mrs. Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, explained that the initiative aimed at drivinng peace and development among the Nigerian youths for a greater tomorrow.

Animashaun- Ajiboye, a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who is a reputable public administrator of note, stressed that her vision is to create a more sustainable socio-political, economic, cultural and physical environment for residents in particular and Nigerians, in general.

The founder, a goal-getter politician and activist with outstanding records in the game since her involvement in the student union government in her tertiary institution days in Lagos State, said, “I’m not stopping until I create an enabling environment for peace and development using the youths as the driving force.”

Speaking at a community lecture and empowerment program tagged- “Engaging Festac Youths in the Promotion of Peace and Development, she said, “I love my people and my communities and it is time for us to show our hidden sincerity and help each other so we can return hope and dignity back to our societies. Only you and me can make the difference.

“I have been residing in Festac Town, down the road from here since 1977 with my great parents, Alhaji Bashiru and Alhaja Aminat Animashaun.

“We know how our communities were structurally, culturally and socially. We all testify to how they are today.

“Positive Dynamix, Peace and Development Initiative was created in 2015. The idea to create it was borne by me officially on September 9, 2015, over 7 years ago,” she said.

She stressed that the vision is simply to create a more egalitarian society, encourage the girl child education, promote Peace, Welfare and Safety in the environment and among young people.

Others, she said, are to educate the youths on dangers of drug abuse and promote moral and ethical values on the society, ensure equitable development for both rural inhabitants and poor urban dwellers especially women and children.

It is also meant to equip the youths with simple employable skills for them to be job creators rather than job seekers, so they can also lead responsible lives.

Participants at the event stressed that it was high time youths are engaged the at different times in Lagos and beyond with different positive initiatives in order to get better results for a better, stronger and inclusive society like never before in Nigeria.

The program was attended by large crowd of youths and representatives from different wards in the community local government area.

Monetary support were later given by Animashaun-Ajiboye to some small scale businessmen and women as part of the empowerment, while some others were asked to bring their business plans to the chairmen of the wards in the area for evaluation and support.

RELATED NEWS