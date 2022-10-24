The Federal University, Lafia, in Nasarawa State, has dissociated itself from Dr. Fred Ayokai, a lecturer at the university, who was captured in a viral video assaulting a lady, identified as Blessing Mathias.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday by the Head of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Abubakar Ibrahim, described the action of the lecturer as unpardonable and shameful, adding that the university does not condone actions that undermine its core values.

“Reports on the physical assault of a young girl, named Blessing Mathias, allegedly by Dr. Fred Ekpe Ayokhai, a lecturer in the History and the International Studies Federal University of Lafia, have, on Monday, October 24, officially reached the attention of the management of the university.

“The reports revealed that the daughter of Dr.Ayokhai, who had, earlier, quarreled with Blessing, who is not a student of FULafia, stated that Dr. Ayokhai, along with his daughter and some persons believed to be his family members, allegedly, later combined to assault Blessing.

“The unfortunate happenings occurred when the university is not in session, with plans underway to reopen for academic activities on November 7, 2022.

“Dr Ayokhai, though a staff of FULafia, the Management of the University wishes to, categorically, dissociate itself and the university from the unpardonable, shameful and condemnable actions of Dr Ayokhai. FULafia, with Professor Shehu Abdul Rahman as its Vice-Chancellor, is proud and reputed for observance of its core values, namely, integrity, innovation and discipline, through which its actions are conceived, tailored and anchored,” the statement partly read.

RELATED NEWS