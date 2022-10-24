Ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said there must be more to the alleged torture of a student in Nasarawa State by the father and brothers of her classmate.

Oboh said what made a lecturer of that calibre to go that route would be serious.

According to the boxwer-turned cleric, “there is trending news that a lecturer and his children beat and stripped a 20-year-old lady named Blessing Mathias for beating his daughter over a man.

“The lecturer, Dr Fred Ayokhai, of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa state, is blamed by all.

“But while almost everyone in Nigeria is against the lecturer for such kind of jungle justice, there must be more to the story.

“The big question is what did Miss Blessing really do to the lecturer’s daughter to warrant such reaction?

“I think we have not got the full story yet; for that lecturer to act that way, which is one 100% against the law, which the lecturer must have known 100%, too. It’s unacceptable in all continents of the world.

“However a thorough investigation is needed. I think if the lecturer has to go in for his action, Miss Blessing’s actions must be investigated too.

“The Word of God says we must not favour the poor over the rich or the rich over the poor.

“Everyone must carry their own or pay for their own wrongdoing. That is how real justice has to, be done,” the ex-British and Commonwealth champ, Peter Oboh, concluded.

