A lecturer at the Federal University of Lafia, Fred Ayokhai is currently under fire on social media after a video of him and some of his family members brutalising a female student surfaced online.

It was gathered that the young lady identified as Blessing Mathias was beaten and stripped naked for trying to snatch the boyfriend of the lecturer’s daughter.

In a series of video, 20-year-old Blessing can be seen being beaten and stripped naked by the lecturer and some of his family members including his daughter, Emmanuella whose rift with Blessing sparked the conflict.

It was learnt that the conflict started when Blessing discovered Emmanuella had her boyfriend’s number on her phone.

Blessing, upon discovering such, had her friends alongside her beat up Emmanuella, ordering her to delete the number from her phone.

Days later, Emmanuella had her father who is lecturer at the department of History and International Relations, her brother, Praise Shola and others attack Blessing in revenge.

Aside being beaten, Blessing was driven to an unknown location, and Ayokhai can be seen in the video, using a scissors to cut off Blessing’s clothes.

Reacting, the Nassarawa Police Command says it has commenced an investigation into the case while confirming that the two suspects have been apprehended.

It tweeted, “Sequel to the viral tweet of assualt on a female teenager in Lafia, the Command swiftly commenced an investigation into the case.

“It is gratifying to state that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case while the vehicle used in conveying the victim to an undisclosed location where she was assaulted has been recovered. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects still at large.”