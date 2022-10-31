The hallowed chambers of the

…sets to pass NASIDARC bill into law soon

…receives Information Technology Development Agency report

By David Odama

LAFIA – Nasarawa State House of Assembly has indicated readineness to pass into law a Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Infectious Disease and Research Center ( NASIDARC).

The assembly has slated Nov. 14, 2022 for the third reading of the bill to establish the agency whose benefit will help detect, prevent and control diseases in the state.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahm Balarabe Abdullahi who announced this after deliberation and adoption of the NASIDARC bill report during the House preliminary in Lafia monday, said the bill, when passed, will be of enormous benefit to Nigerians.

He stated, “The benefits include employment generation and will also improve on the health status of the people of the State and other Nigerians.”

Similarly, the assembly also received the report of the House Standing Committee on Information on a Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Information Technology Development Agency.

Receiving the report after Chairman of the Committee, Mohammed Adamu Omadefu presented the report during the house proceedings in Lafia.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has slated Nov. 14, 2022 for the deliberation of the report of the bill.

“I will slate 14th of November, 2022 for the deliberation of the report,” he said .

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Umar Tanko Tunga, moved a motion for the bill on NASIDARC to be adopted for third reading.

Tunga was seconded by Hon Daniel Ogazi, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House.

