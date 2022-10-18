By Lawani Mikairu

National Petroleum Investment Management Services, NAPIMS, Tuesday inspected the major illegal connection on the Forcados export line that was reported by one of the company’s private security contractors, Tantita.

Bala Wunti, Group General Manager, NAPIMS, who disclosed this in his official twitter handle said the NAPIMS team was led by the General Manager, Joint Ventures, Mr. Zakariya.

He said : “This is a further demonstration of the excellent collaborative effort by Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, Ltd and its stakeholders.”

“On behalf of NNPC Ltd, I want to thank my team for working tirelessly to coordinate the collaboration. Thank you so much Zakariya. Thank you Charles, Jolomi, Gold and Bello.

“Also, thanks to all our stakeholders including all government security agencies, the community, private/community security, our partners ,etc, who are continuously supporting this collaborative efforts to end oil thief”.

Recall that last week, Tantita owned by ex- militant leader High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo ,discovered and reported an illegal four-kilometre pipeline connected from the Trans Escravos line to the sea.

This is a major illegal oil connection by oil thieves that had been used in the last couple of years to illegally siphone the country’s crude oil

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited , an oil pipeline surveillance team, was contracted by the Federal Government to check crude oil theft. Few days ago, the company discovered more illegal crude oil pipelines attached to Trans Forcados Export Trunkline.

With the latest discoveries, the security outfit has so far uncovered more than 58 illegal tapping points used by crude oil thieves in Delta and Bayelsa states.

The Forcados terminal is reported to have a capacity to export 400,000 barrels per day and receives crude oil from the Forcados Oil Pipeline System, which is the second largest pipeline network in the oil-producing region, after the Bonny Oil Pipeline System in the Eastern Niger Delta.

Nigeria has not been able to meet it’s Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC , quota of about 2 million barrels per day export due to the activities of oil pipeline vandals and crude oil thieves. This has impacted negatively on the country’s revenue. Oil been the main stay of the economy.