By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Southwest Zone, has said it is not part of those endorsing the Tinubu/Shetima presidential ticket or any other ticket.

It also warned against attempts by some people to commercialise student union platforms for selfish reasons.

In a statement by the Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Adegboye Olatunji, the Deputy Coordinator, Comrade Alao John and the Public Relations Officer, Comrade Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, the body said the former National President of NANS, Comrade Sunday Asefon, acted on his own and without the support of the body when he recently said students in the zone had adopted Tinubu/Shetima ticket for support .

“It is therefore well within our rights and an imperative task for us to quash any attempt to commercialise or take undue advantage of the collective efforts of thousands of living and late comrades as well as students.

“Therefore, after closely observing the activities of Sunday Adedayo Asefon led Tinubu/Shettima Students Vanguard and being inundated with alarms from our students, we are under great constraint to disassociate ourselves from the said group,” it said.

The student body also alleged that some people were going about collecting money from politicians with the promsie of mobilizing students to vote for them, adding that such persons were on their own.

It added that such group lacked the legitimacy to enter into any contract with anybody or group on behalf of Nigerian students.

NANS added that it would only endorse a candidate that could prove beyond reasonable doubt that he or she has the interest of Nigerian students and the education sector at large at heart.

