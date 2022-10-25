Naira-Dollar

The Naira on Tuesday exchanged at 441.67 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0..07 per cent, compared with N441.38 to the dollar it exchanged on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N440.58 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N441.67.

The Naira sold for as low as 423 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 79.41 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday. (NAN)

