The Naira on Thursday exchanged at 444.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0.64 percent, compared with N441.67 to the dollar it exchanged on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N441.25 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N450.06 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N444.50.

The Naira sold for as low as 425 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 100.90 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

