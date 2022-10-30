By Ayo Onikoyi

The Naija Star Search talent hunt show reached an unprecedented height when the fear of eviction drew the best of new Afrobeats sounds from contestants. Episode eight of the weekly televised show evoked brilliance and raw talent from Kachi, Sparrowh, Tomz, Skimzo, MB Dre, Melo, Greysky and Eniola, who battled hard to evade eviction.

With a whopping sum of N10 million in cash prizes, a recording contract, and an opportunity to reach for the skies, the four contestants channeled all their arsenals toward avoiding eviction.

Tomz was smoking with lyrics as she expressed hope and future possibilities of where her career is going despite hurdles in the carefully composed song entitled ‘I Still Dey Ok.’

Next was Skimzo, who left the judges and studio audience singing along to his catchy hook on the song, ‘Money.’ Even VJ Adams, the show host, couldn’t help singing along to the catchy hook.

For MB Dre, who performed the song, ‘Ama Ri Rawa,’ and Eniola, who did’ Supernatural’ it was accolade all the way from the judges and listeners.

It’s no news that the judges, ID Cabasa, Keke Ogungbe, and Asa Gangali have been amazed by the performances and talents imbued in the contestants. However, episode eight further revealed how eviction could confuse and leave the judges with much work and tough decisions to make.

