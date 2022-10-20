By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Chairman of the Benue State Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi has directed the unsealing of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JED, in the state following an agreement between the two organisations for further negotiations over unpaid taxes.

It would be recalled that in June this year, the Executive Chairman led an enforcement team that sealed the business and administrative offices of JED in parts of the state over unpaid accumulated PAYE/Withholding taxes and levies amounting to over N433.1million.

According to a statement by the Media Assistant to the Executive Chairman, Jacob Suswam, Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi granted the unsealing of the offices when she received the new Managing Director of the company, Engr. Abdu Mohammed who Friday visited her at the headquarters of the service in Makurdi.

Receiving the delegation Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi said “when businesses don’t thrive revenue for the state will go down hence the willingness of the state government to open further negotiations with the new management of the company and allow for installment payments.”

The Chairman urged the Managing Director to ensure that going forward current and due taxes were paid timely and not allowed to pile up into liabilities as the current liabilities were from the audited report on the company from 2013 to 2019 which amounted to N433.1million.

She assured the Managing Director of the cooperation of the service and congratulated him on his appointment.

Responding, Engr. Mohammed thanked Governor Samuel Ortom and the Chairman for agreeing to unseal the company’s offices while the two organisations reconciled the figures in the coming weeks to allow for installmental payments.

Engr. Mohammed who was accompanied on the visit by the Regional Manager Makurdi, Mr. Joseph Kwaghgba, the Regional Manager Otukpo, Engr. Olaniyi and other management staff, described Benue State as his second home haven had part of his education in the state. He assured that with the planned construction of some electricity projects in the state there would improved power supply across the state.

The meeting had in attendance, representatives from the offices of the Accountant General, the Head of Service and the Ministry of Energy.