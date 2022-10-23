.

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Emma Una and Ozioruva Aliu

The 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, 21st CYNDAC, and Network for Grassroots Development, NGD, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resend to the Senate the names of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, screened and approved since November 2019.

Commenting on the new order in NDDC, 21st CYNDAC, in a statement by Izon Ebi, said: ” President Buhari should match his words with action by resending the board already screened and confirmed by the National Assembly, made up of men of impeccable character, which he failed to inaugurate for three years with no justifiable reason.”

“The sack of the erstwhile interim administrator, Mr. Effiong Akwa was long overdue and is nothing to celebrate about the fact that a few months to the end of Buhari’s eight-year administration, he turned the NDDC into a cash cow to the detriment of the Niger Delta region and its people.

“If the government of Muhammadu Buhari is sincere and means well for the Niger Delta after using NDDC to pacify his political associates that betrayed the region for his emergence as the president, we urge him to proceed immediately by inaugurating the already screened and confirmed board by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“The good and peaceful people of the Niger Delta will accept a new board that represents the law setting up the NDDC,” the agitators added.

Co-Administrator of NGD, Ukato Thomas, said in Benin City, Edo State, said: “We urge Mr. President and the National Assembly to recall the already appointed, screened and confirmed governing board members of the commission.”

“Government should inaugurate the board in line with Section 5 of the NDDC Act, 2000, having regards also to the current oil and gas production quota of the nine states of the NDDC.

“Once again, we sincerely appreciate Mr. President for his action, although coming late, it is better late than never. We consider his action as most appropriate at this point in time as it is certainly in the interest of the people of the Niger Delta and other state members of the Commission,” he said.

A University of Calabar, in Calabar, Cross-River state, lecturer, Dr. Ene Asor, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard, opined: “There is no way Umannah would have inherited the structure of former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio. Since Akpabio sacked Umannah as Secretary to the State Government, SSG, and refused to support Umannah in his governorship ambition, the two do not see eye to eye.”

“Umannah had also hinted that he would work towards the inauguration of the substantive NDDC board and the sack should be a realization of that. Our prayer is that they should give the board a free hand to run the affairs of the commission,” he added.

