Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says his presidency will ensure a renewed hope, security and a prosperous nation if elected as president.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Monday during the inauguration of the Women Wing of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Team in Abuja.

He said in 2015, the APC-led administration inherited a difficult nation with a burden of uncertainty from both the economy and security sectors.

He then assured all Nigerians and the APC stalwarts that he would consolidate on the many achievements of the present administration.

“ APC has been a party that inherited a difficult nation under the weight of uncertainty, hope, security, prosperity, assurance and diversity is here.

“We as Nigerians are not going to give up,’’ he said.

On her part, the National Chairman of the APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, said, the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket represents new hope for Nigeria.

Adamu described APC as a symbol of hope that will lead the party to victory in the coming elections.

The national chairman also urged stakeholders of the party to provide necessary support for its women to ensure adequate their mobilisation and that of youths at the grassroots.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, urged party members to restrict their campaign to issues, saying that the party has a lot to campaign on.

Lalong explained that campaign of calumny and character assassination is not part of the APC agenda.

On her part, the wife of the APC Presidential Candidate Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, emphasised the need for APC women to form a formidable force to ensure the victory of the party at the polls.

A cross section of women who spoke at the event expressed their determination to mobilise women and youths across the country towards the victory of Tinubu/Shettima in the 2023.

Recall that the inaugural ceremony was attended by the Governors of Kano, Jigawa, Kogi and the Minister of Sport and Women Affairs among others

RELATED NEWS