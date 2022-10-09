By Olalekan Bilesanmi

Marie Enenimiete Ebikake kicked off her political career when she was elected Chairman of Brass local Government area of Bayelsa State and the only female to have won such contest in the state. She was appointed Commissioner for Transport and later Commissional for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Presently a member of the Bayelsa Elders Council, she is the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Nembe-Brass Federal Constituency. Excerpts of interview with Sunday Vanguard:There has been a clarion call by your people for you to contest the Nembe-Brass House of Representatives election. What do you think is the motivation for this call?

I have been a public servant most of my life and I equally believe the people know what they want. A pedigree of equitable service to my people follows my political career. This is their motivation.

Eminent sons of Nembe have occupied the House of Representatives seat and contributed their part. What more impact do you now intend to bring?

We live in a dynamic world where things are changing and the demands get higher and higher. Human wants are insatiable, and no one representative can surmount all of these at one point in time. My representation would, therefore, aim to add more value to the lives of my constituents by continuing to push them above poverty lines. I shall use the instrument of lawmaking to achieve that.

You said you will provide equitable, fair and effective representation of your constituency. What is your definition of equitable, fair and effective representation?

I was born in the Nembe-Brass Federal Constituency, grew up here and spend time with my people. So I understand their pains, plight and lamentations. And my people know I equally feel their pains and had worked very hard in the past to resolve their challenges. Fairness, equity and effectiveness are terms associated with good leadership. And I believe my records speak for me.

You spoke about the welfare of your people. What do you see as their primary challenges?

Bayelsa State may be a peculiar environment but basic human wants are the same everywhere. I believe in empowering my people in all ramifications because a person empowered will overcome his environment and the challenges. Making laws that will address the empowerment challenges will be one of my priorities.

What law do you have in mind that will bring substantial progress to your people?

There are a number of good laws in society and through their operations so much good can come to the people. I intend to first exploit these extant laws before we initiate new ones.

How do you intend to navigate through the politics of lawmaking if it happens that you are a minority in the House or your bill is unpopular?

If a bill aims to bring the greatest good to the greatest number of people, I will make its unpopularity popular.

You’ve been in politics and governance before now. Tell us your achievements?

You are a journalist. I want to leave it to you to embark on an investigative work about my achievements over the years. I really don’t believe in blowing my own trumpet, but, in fairness, my achievements must not be measured only in concrete terms but more in the change I bring to one’s life at a time.

What makes you feel you are the best candidate to represent your people now apart from the clarion call?

I think the capacity and goodwill to bring government closer to the people have been the major determinant of the call for my service.

In politics, it is believed that most aspirants are bankrolled by political godfathers. Do you have any money bag behind you and, if not, how do you intend to finance your election?

I really don’t believe in money politics. I believe people should call you out to serve and not imposing yourself on the people because you have money. However, I am and will be financed by those who believe and trust me.

Nembe has this history of violence. What has been your role in the past taming violence and how do you intend using your office to bring lasting peace?

I have always embraced peace and reconciliation among my people over the years. I shall stand with my people on the development if elected. Stand with your people and you will enjoy peace.

It is a new dawn for the Nigerian youth. What is your plan for them?

I see myself as a youth, it’s all about the heart and mindset. I am very conversant with their challenges and had always engaged the youth at every opportunity. I was a science teacher for several years.

I was among pioneer teachers at Government Secondary School, Twon Brass, and later Government Girls Secondary School, Bassambiri both in Bayelsa State. I am a former Governing Council member of University of Africa, Toru-Orua where I made a lot of positive impacts on youths and I equally advise those in the executive to always reserve 50% of their cabinet positions for youths. If we create an enabling socio-economic climate, our youths will be limitless. That is what I am set to do when I get to the National Assembly.

It’s a season of women and mothers celebrations. What do you really think of the women and what are your plans for them?

I have long been involved in the noble work of uplifting individuals and families. And I am no stranger to the challenges of my gender. I have been fighting for 35% reservation for women in every cabinet in every state. I shall push for more laws to protect my gender.

What is your vision for the Nembe nation and how do you intend to integrate that vision into the Bayelsa dream?

East or West, home is home and Nembe- Brass is my home and I owe myself, my people and Bayelsa nothing but the best. The future is not cast in stone. I believe our inputs today will determine our future.

RELATED NEWS