As part of celebrating the black women; Nigerian Soul cum Pop singer; Nathaniel Oluyinka Hope ‘Yinka Nathan’ have revealed why her new single is titled ‘African Woman’.

The dark skinned singer disclosed that the new song chronicles the strength and resilience of the Africa woman which is second to none and the more reason why every woman deserves to be celebrated.

She said ‘Even when faced with hardship and difficulties; a typical African woman will find a way to weather the storm and achieve their desired goal. African women are beautiful in and out and as such are worthy of all human praises’.

Produced, mixed and mastered by prolific entertainer, K-solo; the new song ‘African Woman’ is however available on all musical streaming platforms and is currently enjoying massive airplay on radio stations across the country.

Inspired by the late Whitney Houston; Yinka Nathan is however ready to bless the industry with her musical prowess and powerful stage performance craft.

RELATED NEWS