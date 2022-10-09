By Ayo Onikoyi

Afro-pop, R&B and Hip-hop singer, Maria Benjamin, musically known as MB is currently making waves on social media with her latest single titled “Pray”. With the single and her new EP, the chubby crooner has demonstrated her readiness to stamp her feet on the music scene.

MB infuses smooth, patterned words into Afropop, reggae, R&B and Hiphop. Her new EP titled “Imperfect” is a pure expression of herself and passion to uplift and inspire men and women out there chasing various dreams.

Speaking about the single, she said, “ ‘Pray’ is a motivational song that speaks about love, self encouragement and celebration. Every word of the lyrics was meant to innovate the mind and the heart of every individual into believing, not just in themselves but in others as well.”

Maria Benjamin a.k.a MB was born and raised in the heart of Kaduna in the early 90’s. She followed the footsteps of artists like Terry tha Rapman and D’ija also from Kaduna

RELATED NEWS