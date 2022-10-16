By Ayo Onikoyi

Filmmaker and actor, Ibrahim Bashir who recently premiered a thriller movie titled “Four Lions” has opened up to Potpourri on the inspiration behind the movie, saying the movie is very dear to his heart while urging everyone, especially parents to see it in the interest of their children.

“The story was inspired by some individuals who are close to me, who had been involved in cult activities while we were in school. I picked things from the different experiences they shared with me. I did not have such experience personally but their stories were quite touching, as they faced some form of violence. I felt the need to educate people, so they can see the negative effects cultism has on families and society at large,” he stated.

“The story is a powerful one, quite touching to me, very dear to my heart and I thank God for his grace and the support of everyone that ensured this movie was done. It’s quite special to me, though it’s not personal. It tells the story of different people from different perspectives and backgrounds. We put it together and make this particular film and for me, the take-home is that everyone can watch this film and see for themselves that cultism is bad. There is no benefit in. To lure you they try to give you certain benefits but at the end of the day the repercussions outweigh the benefits. It’s a very terrible thing, we should shun cultism, shun it in all aspects. Parents should pay more attention to their children when they go to school, not to abandon them because they are in a tertiary institution” he added.