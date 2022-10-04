Living off the legacy of one’s parents may be the desire of some people, however, others prefer to work out their own path and create their own legacy. Henry Adams belongs to the latter category. The Ondo State indigene, who was born and raised in Osun, is an afrobeats singer who is set to release his album titled, ‘Bout Time, on October 13, 2022.

According to the singer, his family influenced his decision to go into music. He also revealed that members of his family are music lovers. Besides, he joined his church choir at a very young age which made it easy for him to do what he loves.

Apart from doing afrobeats, he is into afro-soul and a little bit of hip-hop. On what it took him to release his album, he said, “I put a lot of work in it and I feel it is about time to go viral with my music. I have 12 songs on the album. The first song on the album is ‘Henry Adams’ which was named after me. The song reminds me that irrespective of my family and their status, I still have to make a name for myself and create my own legacy.”

He continued, “A lot of effort came with this album and I relate it to how I left Osun State and travelled to various places before I finally settled in Lagos to do music properly. Everything I did was to make a name for myself. ‘Bout Time entails getting what I need and what I hope to achieve and make a name for myself in the music industry. I have been doing music for ten years now and I have recorded about 30 songs so far.

“Another song in the ‘Bout Time album is ‘Rest Assured’ which will be released on various streaming platforms and other platforms on September 30, 2022. The song talks about me reassuring my lady that irrespective of what is happening in our relationship, she is still the love of my life. Also, she is still the one I love and would want to marry.”

Adams has been exploring music for a while now and he noted that the factor that brought him this far is his passion for his craft. He is very passionate about music and he owes it to his family who gave him their total support.

The graduate of Business Administration, Sikkim Manipal University, Ghana, launched his career in the West African country when he got signed into a label, Glory House Records. When he returned to Nigeria, he slowed down his career a bit and concentrated on singing in the church. He went on to study Public Administration for his Master’s degree at Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun State. Although he was not recording music during this period, he was still doing music underground.

Listeners of ‘Bout Time will enjoy 12 tracks on the album which are as follows: Henry Adams, Your Heart, Pocket, Hustle (featuring TDollar), No Love, More Money, Rest Assured (feat. JayWillz), Holiday, Abena, Shako, Properly, and Omo Jaye Jaye. This album was released under his management, Obafunshy Music Records.

The creative prowess of the 26-year-old singer dates back to his days in secondary school in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Then, he had a record label called Swag City Entertainers. Together with his friends, they formed a group and recorded two songs under the label before he took his music career to another level.

He also spoke on the challenges he faces at this stage of his career. “Some of the challenges I face include trying to reach a lot of people and getting a lot of people to listen to my songs, which is quite difficult. Promotion of my songs is not easy. More so, reaching out to top artistes to feature in my songs is another challenge.”

He has also performed in some places such as the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Ipaja, Lagos in June, 2022, and other places in Ghana. Although he looks forward to increasing his fan base, Adams said that he would love to see that fans of entertainers are less toxic. In addition, he would like to see more love and unity in the industry.

The singer equally revealed that music is profitable for him. He said, “Music is profitable for me. Looking at the industry back then, a lot of artistes rely on CDs but their songs get pirated by some people who do not allow them to reap much of their (artistes) hardwork. However, we now have digital stores and with proper promotion, one can make profits from their works.”

There are certain moments in the life of Adams that he would likely not forget in a hurry. One of them was when he did a ‘music freestyle’ for about 20 minutes at a friend’s birthday party in Ghana. The audience loved his performance which got the attention of the Master of Ceremony who offered him a music contract.

On his achievements so far, he said, “I won some awards when I schooled in Ghana. I won AfroPop Song of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, organized by Holy Pop Music in 2016.

The singer, who considers Wizkid, Wande Coal, Kizz Daniel, Davido, and Oxlade, as his role models, says that he knows that the future is bright for him and that is a motivation for him to continue doing music.

Kindly click on the link below to pre save the Album.

RELATED NEWS