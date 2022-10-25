Victor Imoh also known by his stage name Soundboy is a music artist and songwriter, who started his musical career in 2020 after being featured on a single entitled “Dis Year” by Freshprinz.

He is a 19-year-old from Akwa Ibom State born and raised in Warri, Delta State.

Soundboy was previously known as Nicky Nike, he explained to us how he loved a television show “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn” and how he specifically had a favorite character from the show named “Nicky”. He added his love for Nike Shoes was a major reason why he decided to call himself by the stage name Nicky Nike.

When asked why he changed his stage name from Nicky Nike to Soundboy, he explained that after recording his first featured single with his friend Moris, the quality, vibe and quality of the work he put into the song made him realize he had every reason familiarize himself with the name “Soundboy” because the sounds he dropped on the song were very nice and pleasing to the ears, so he thought to himself why not Soundboy.

Soundboy has dropped a number of singles starting from when he dropped his first single entitled “Brother” produced by Icey King on June 24 2021. He later dropped another single Wayo produced by Double Pro on December 13 2021.

Being a handworker, he didn’t stop there even though his second single did not get much buzz as the first single, he further decided to drop another single entitled “No Games” produced by Icey King, which dropped on December 31, 2021. Seeing the buzz generated by his third single, he went ahead to drop a fourth single entitled “My life” on March 3, 2022 as a birthday gift to himself.

He said that, “Although, I have an intent to drop a project which is going to be an EP but I don’t want to rush it because I want to make sure I make the necessary plans and arrangements for promotions for this EP before dropping it.

“I look forward to working with a number of producers, artistes, and sound engineers for my forthcoming EP such as Runtinz, Spyritmix, Maxx, Kingzeebeat, Dbev and OgaBossShotIt.”

He added, ”I think the current state of Afrobeats is magnificent, as an upcoming musician, I can categorically tell you that there are many talented Afrobeats artists springing up in Africa, Nigeria to be precise with very nice and quality sounds. So it is equally important to collaborate with talented acts because in this industry collaboration is the best way to grow.

Speaking on what inspires him, Soundboy said, “I am inspired by life itself and everything that happens in it. You know sometimes we feel we have a perfect understanding of life but this may not be true. Personally, my favorite music acts are Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido and Blaqbonez but Burna Boy inspires me a lot although some people say I have Wizkid and Rema’s kind of vibe. I like to reflect on love as my inspiration whenever I want to make music and I hope I don’t turn into an artist that sings only about love ahaha.

“I am also looking forward to being signed by a record label; you know that’s like the big break every music act prays for. I am currently an independent artist working on projects by myself and my team and to be honest it’s not easy.

“Music requires a lot of funding and even more these days where nobody wants to do anything for free; everyone wants you to bring something to the table, which is okay as long as we are all achieving and elevating together while working together.”

