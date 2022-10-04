By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong has revealed most of the friendships in the music industry are fake and all for selfish gains.

The singer revealed this during the Frankly Speaking podcast hosted by media personalities, Nedu, Husband Material, Toun, and Naomi.

During the podcast series titled “Friendship in Industry: Genuine or for Selfish Gain”, the music star had a whole lot to say, stating that most friendships in the music industry are all for selfish interests and gains.

According to the 41-year-old singer, he said 90 percent of the friendships in the industry are all fake and there are several people that others may presume are his friends, but they are not, instead they are his enemies.

The singer made several allegations against his former friends; the likes of popular singers, KCee, Skibii, as well as music executive, Soso Soberekon.

Harrysong went on to reveal that Soso sent people to kill him in Port Harcourt with Soso yet to respond to the allegations.

