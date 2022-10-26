.

— We’re on the trail of killers – Police

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 55-year-old, Information Communication Technology (ICT) Consultant, Mr Michael Banjo Adesitimi, has been murdered in Akure, the Ondo state capital, over a dispute on land inherited from his grandmothers.

Recall that the deceased 20-year-old daughter Ebunoluwa, was also murdered about nine months ago by some killers.

The killers were said to be looking for the documents of a disputed land in which a court verdict had rules in favour of the deceased.

Adesitimi was reportedly hacked to death by his killers who stormed his residence, at Okuta Elerinla Estate, Akure in the presence of his wife, Mercy.

The killers, it was gathered visited the residence at about 9pm in search of the document of a particular disputed piece of land that had been dragged for over 20 years and that of another that had been pending in court for six years.

Narrating why and how his father was murdered, the 29-year-old eldest son of the deceased, Atinu Adesitimi, said “my parents were at home that evening when they heard a bang at the gate at about 9pm.

“Under normal circumstances, we were very conscious about security after the death of my younger sister.

“According to my mother who was watching the scene through the window, said she saw two people who forced themselves into the compound through the gate.

“According to her, their faces were not clearly seen because the place was dark. All that she saw was the gun in the hand of one of the men who escorted my dad back into the main building which was a little distance from the gate.

“She overheard the men asking my father, “Where is the document?”

“My mum, who witnessed what was happening, took to her heels through the back door to our neighbour’s house where she was able to call policemen.

” The policemen at the checkpoint, rather than follow us to our house to save the situation, took us back to their station where we wasted time.

“By the time my mum and the policemen returned to the house, my father was already dead,”

“My dad had earlier told me that there have been a case of land dispute between himself and some men that encroached on his grandmother’s land and that the case has been in court for six years.

“That is the only document my father told me about,”

Speaking on the circumstances surrounding his sister’s death nine months ago, he said “findings revealed that those who killed her were also looking for the paper of my father’s seven plots of land in Ibadan which the court had already given to my father because he was in possession of the original documents of the land.

” The court in Ibadan and the Ministry of Lands and Housing have already given judgment over the disputed plots of land in favour of my father last month.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said police detectives were invited and they met the victim in the pool of his blood.

Odunlami said “We can’t tell how it happened or how he was hacked to death as the investigation is fully in top gear on the issue.

While saying that no arrest has been made, the spokesperson vowed that the killers would soon be apprehended and made to face the music.

