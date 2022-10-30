By Ayo Onikoyi

Esther Whyte, a multiple award-winning actress, OAP, Radio DJ, Film Producer and an all-round entrepreneur has declared that her life would have no meaning and entirely unfair if she doesn’t open a nightclub as she is set to venture into the nightlife business by opening her own nightclub called “ 606 Lounge” on November 5, 2022.

Expressing why she ventured into the nightlife business, she told Potpourri, “Everyone close to me knows I’m a nightlife queen because every weekend I’m in a club popping bottles. I love good music, I love drinking and most importantly, I love dancing. It would have been so unfair to my existence for me not to own a club. I love to see people dancing happily in the club and I’m mostly happy when I’m partying. That’s why I decided to open a club in Lagos because there are a lot of people like me in Lagos and I just wanted to create a safe haven for them.”

“Invitations have been sent out to guests for the grand opening of the club situated in a highbrow area of Lekki, Lagos and the night would feature musical performance from Buju,” she added.

According to her, the nightclub has been tastefully built, constructed to suit a proper atmosphere of good music, delicious vibes, engaging lightings, a safe haven and many more for its guests.

“606 is of the assurance that guests should expect premium entertainment and a new nightlife experience they have never seen before. A lot of celebrities will be coming for the opening night and we will be having different performances from different top artistes and Deejays throughout the opening month and afterwards,” she averred

