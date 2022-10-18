By Gabriel Olawale

Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, MSSN, B-Zone has thrown its weight behind the call for the regulation of reality TV shows like Big Brother Naija, soft porn skits, and cross-dressing in Nigeria.

This is coming on the heels of a similar call by the Director General of the National Council for Art and Culture, NCAA, Otunba Segun Runsewe, who asked the House of Representatives to give a legal framework to go after the organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBN) over nudity in the show and the powers to arrest and prosecute cross-dressers in the country.

The group which comprises Muslim students from 17 southern states in Nigeria said that immorality has been taken as the new normal in our society.

MSSN, B-Zone Coordinator, Qaasim Odedeji said that the call by Runsewe isn’t out of place and there are no two ways to look at issues raised against BB Naija reality show, soft porn skits, and cross-dressing in Nigeria. What is bad is bad! What is immoral is immoral!

“You will recall that the second stanza of the National anthem which is now called the National prayer has it that “Help our youth the truth to know”. It is duty-bound on all well-meaning Nigerians to also join the call for this regulation before we all lose hold of the truth.

“The growing rate of immortality in the country is worrisome and we can’t exonerate the effect of reality shows crammed with nudity or soft porn skits that are all over social media.

Recently, the minister of Women’s Affairs, Pauline Tallen, says there has been an increase in the cases of fathers raping daughters in Nigeria. What a shame! We must rise to save our nation from the acceptance of an imported culture that is alien and inconsistent with the moral value our Nation commands.

He pointed out that some people will argue with economic values and freedom of association and speech to justify these immoralities but fail to understand that the damage these show of shame is causing to our social-cultural value, economic and encouragement of criminality is far higher than the insignificant gratification it provides.

“We, therefore, call on all stakeholders; the National Assembly, the National Council for Art and Culture (NCAA), Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to give the deserving attention to all the issues raised and help our youth know the truth. May Allah bless our Nation.”