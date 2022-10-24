Nigerian artiste cum Disc Jockey, DJ Chi Oriji have released yet another body work titled ‘ Alive’ featuring multi-Talented Afrobeat rising star, Jaeylondon.

Since it’s release; the new song have been gaining momentum and eventually clinching the number 5 spot on the ITunes chart Nigeria.

It is pertinent to note that DJ Chi Oriji doubles as a recording artiste and a performing DJ who have been in the business of music for some years and have always believed in the ideology of steady growth and learning from other people. He is also of the opinion that keeping a formidable team and growing with them is very important.

DJ Chi Oriji is currently working on a body of work that would be released very soon.

