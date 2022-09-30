Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, yesterday was elected as the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

He polled a total of 39 votes to win other contestants in the race.

Gusau won the ballot after the first ballot could not produce a clear winner.

In the earlier ballot, Musa Ibrahim Gusau scored the highest votes cast. He had 21 votes but could not be declared winner because he did not have 50 percent plus one votes (50%+1 votes) which amount to 22 votes and had to go into second ballot according to FIFA regulation.

The the first ballot, Gusau scored 21 voted, Abiodun Akinwunmi 12 votes, Peterside Idaho one (1) vote, Abdullah Abba Yola, one (1) vote, and Shehu Dikko six (6) votes.

Other contestants are Dr. Chris Emeruwa, Amaze Uchegbulam, and David Doherty who did not score any votes.

However, before the second round of voting, Abiodun Akinwunmi and Abdullahi Yola and Shehu Dikko withdrew from the the race paving way for Peterside and Gusau to slug it out in the new ballot to determine a clear winner.

At the end, Gusau scored 39 votes while Peterside score just one vote.

Against this backdrop, Gusau was declared winner and President-elect of NFF.

Earlie at the Congress, the outgoing President of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF, Amaju Pinnic described the position NFF president as one of the hottest seat in Nigeria democratic system.

Amaju, who stated this during his farewell speech at the congress in Benin City, Edo State, commended members of his Executive council for their innovative ideas and support given to him during his tenure as president of the board.

“I can’t thank God enough for His wonderful grace through out these eight years of my administration as president of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF. In fact I must say that it has been good, bad and ugly. But all the we thank God for everything.”

“Everything you see this documentary today won’t have been possible without the input of my Executive Board members. They are the engine room of whatever successes we must have recorded in the past eight years. Yes we quarrel and fight, but at the end we settle and we forge ahead with the job.”

“I also want to thank all Nigerian football stakeholders that have stood beside us during this administration. I ever remain graceful to you all. When I look at those fighting to step into my shoes I just laugh, the NFF position is one of the hottest seat in Nigeria. I advised the person coming after me to always pray to God to give the wisdom on how to manage enemies. Because whether you like it or not, there are always enemies to battle with. Alhaji Aminu Maigari handed over one indivisible congress to me, I will also hand over one indivisible congress to my successor.”

“Again I will support whoever is elected president by this honourable congress. I also want to appeal to stakeholders avoid putting pressure on the president. We must have to work with them to develop this game of football in our country. As a member of FIFA council, I remain the boss of the NFF. so whether you invite me to your Executive meetings or not by my status as member of FIFA Executive council, I will continue to play a vital role in the NFF.”

“Finally I won’t end this speech without thanking Edo State government for this support. They have always been at the forefront in ensuring that Nigeria regain her glory in world football history. So as stakeholders, we must join hands to move the game forward.”

