Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola

A Muslim rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) demanded the relocation of examination centres from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Redemption Camp situated along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

In a statement signed by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola on Wednesday, MURIC expressed concern that Muslims were being barred from entering the Redemption Camp

According to MURIC, Muslims were barred from transacting business in their banks or checking their centres for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) among other examinations.

The MURIC Director stated that the organisation has been inundated with complaints from Nigerian Muslims, who were denied access to the camp.

Akintola insisted that MURIC has evidence to back up its allegations.

The statement read, “The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) yesterday denied the allegation that it was disallowing Muslims from entering its camp along Lagos-Ibadan expressway to transact business in their banks or to check their WAEC, JAMB and other examination centres.

“We were shocked yesterday when we learnt that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) denied our allegation that it was disallowing Muslims from entering its camp along Lagos-Ibadan expressway to transact business in their banks or to check their WAEC, JAMB and other examination centres.

“Why does RCCG take actions that it cannot defend? The security men at the RCCG gate refused to allow those Muslims to enter based on instructions given to them by RCCG officials. What is the world turning to? A place of worship should not alienate itself from truth. They called it fake news. What could have been the purpose of cooking up such an allegation? It is not in our character. What do we stand to gain from fabricating such a story?

“We expect RCCG to claim ignorance of the incidents, not to deny their occurrence. It is understandable if the guards at the gate did it out of overzealousness. It also makes sense if RCCG officials claim that it was due to security concerns and promise to ensure that it does not happen again.

“But this total denial is most abominable. RCCG’s denial is an affirmation of recalcitrance. It shows no sense of remorse. They will do it again and again and that is why MURIC will pursue the matter to a logical conclusion until RCCG owns up or it is sanctioned for religious apartheid.

“We, therefore, call on the examination bodies in the country (WAEC, NECO, JAMB, etc.) to set up their own independent investigations. The examination bodies must take responsibility, otherwise, they will become accomplices.

“Nigerians must be told if WAEC or JAMB examination is for Christian candidates only. We also appeal to the press to conduct fact-checks on the story. MURIC is ready to supply all available evidence to aid the investigation. RCCG lied. We have evidence.

“Those Muslim victims are still alive and kicking. We will make our evidence of discrimination against Muslim candidates and bank customers available whenever the safety of the victims can be guaranteed,” the statement concluded.

But the spokesperson for RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi has described the allegation as untrue.

Olubiyi insisted that the camp remains accessible to anyone who has legitimate businesses to carry out at the camp.

“All I can tell you is that it is fake news. Those behind it may have their own script they are playing out but I can assure you that the Redemption City of God remains accessible to anyone who has a legal and genuine purpose for seeking access,” the church spokesperson had said.

RELATED NEWS