MTN

By Cynthia Alo

The Executive Secretary of the MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, has stated that MTN remains committed to driving innovations at all levels.

Speaking on the role of the private sector in facilitating transformative change at the just concluded Alliance for African Partnership (AAP) event in Abuja, Odunayo said that the private sector is aware of its benefits, and more importantly its responsibility to drive innovation. She reinforces MTN’s belief that everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life, therefore lifting people and connecting them to their dreams.

She stressed the importance of creating inclusiveness at all levels, outside the classroom as we strive to solve these problems.

Odunayo stated: “We need to drive a bit more unstructured innovation. We need to drive innovation at all levels, not everyone will end up in the four walls of a university. And that one doesn’t get into a university doesn’t mean they cannot create innovation. I think we need to be able to target innovation at different levels.”

Beyond academia, Odunayo identifies the need to be able to transfer skills to the recipients of the scholarship that the Foundation facilitates, which is very important. She also said that the universities’ curriculum is a bit inadequate.

RELATED NEWS