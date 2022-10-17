MultiChoice Talent Factory, MTF, West Africa has awarded the best graduating student of the 2022 cohort, Adedamola Akapo, an all-expense paid two-month scholarship to the New York Film Academy.

Akapo was awarded the prize at the graduation ceremony of the 2022 cohort of the Academy which took place on Saturday at Terrakulture, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Speaking at the graduation, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice, John Ugbe, who announced the CEO Award of N2 million to the most enterprising students, who collaborate to set up production companies, said: “Your success was not given, rather it was well earned. You braved through the challenges of virtual classes and transitioned back to normalcy. You put in the hours of work and practice to make the best use of this programme.

“As visual creatives, always keep in mind the responsibility you carry and the role you play. The world is ready for authentic African storytellers to shape the perception of this vibrant generation. Take up the challenge and express your gifts. I know you will tell great stories. For us at MultiChoice, we are committed to empowering Africa’s creative industry through experiential filmmaking and novel content creation, these will shape Africa’s creative industries into economic powerhouses.”

through creative young men and women like you.”

In her address, the Academy Director of MTF West Africa, Mrs Atinuke Babatunde recounted her memorable experiences with the graduands and described them as family.

Also speaking, the Acting Dean of the School of Media and Communications, Pan-Atlantic University, Dr Ngozi Okpara, described the MTF Academy as a springboard to a career in the entertainment industry that produces a close-knit community of professionals with a willingness to narrate Africa’s stories to the world.