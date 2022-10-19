By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Mr Eazi, has announced the release date for the remix of his Amapiano hit song ‘Patek’ which is set to feature superstar rapper, Falz.

Mr Eazi made the announcement via his Twitter page, stating that the remix would be out on Friday, October 21.

Recall that the first version of ‘Patek’ featured Ghanaian singer, Joey B & Mozambique producer DJ Tarico.

The Amapiano banger endeared greatly to music fans in Africa and the remix would surely take the song to new heights.

‘Patek’ remix would be Mr Eazi’s fourth single of 2022 after ‘Personal Baby’, ‘Patek’ and ‘Legalize’- a lovely rendition that features Eazi’s fiancee and renowned billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola, in the music video.

The Banku crooner is also set to release his next album. He has won a plethora of awards including multiple Grammy certifications since he broke into the music scene in 2015.

Mr Eazi has also established himself as one of Afrobeats biggest superstars.

Patek Remix ft @falzthebahdguy out on Friday 🤑🤑 — Genius (@mreazi) October 17, 2022