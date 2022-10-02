By Ayo Onikoyi

Fiersty and fun-loving Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal always takes a walk on the wild side of life and she seems to be all comfortable with it, regardless of what’s thrown her way. When she announced on social media that she would be opening a FansOnly account, it came as no big surprise because nothing fazes Moyo.

However, even for Moyo, opening a FansOnly account may be a little over the edge, considering that FansOnly account is primarily used by sex workers and pornographers.

According to Wikipedia, “OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service based in London, United Kingdom.The service is used primarily by sex workers who produce pornography, but it also hosts the work of other content creators, such as physical fitness experts and musicians. Content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content—the “fans”.[4] It allows content creators to receive funding directly from their fans on a monthly basis as well as one-time tips and the pay-per-view (PPV) feature.[5] The website was reported to have two million content creators and 130 million users as of August 2021.”

As free-spirited as she is, she appears a little hesitant in opening the account even though she shared the “Display Picture (DP)” she intends to use.

“My OnlyFans DP is ready, now to find the courage to go register because already I have endless content that I assume is OnlyFans material since people won’t stop taunting me to open one,” she posted on her page.

“Although, in all fairness , what is actually wrong with running an OnlyFans account? Please tell me on time before it is too late,” she added, hinting that the move is still hanging in the balance.

RELATED NEWS