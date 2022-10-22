By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Got no plans this weekend, why don’t you chill at home or hit the cinemas this weekend with a friend and watch a movie?

We got a few you would like.

1. Bullet Train

Genre: Action, crime, thriller

Bullet train is about an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after a lot of jobs have gone off the rails. However, the assassin gets a new mission on the world’s fastest train.

Starring; Brad Pitt, Joey King, Benito “Bad Bunny” Ocasio, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock, and many more.

Movie length: 2 hours and 6 minutes.

It is currently available in Cinemas and on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Nope

Genre: Horror, thriller, sci-fi

Two siblings running a ranch discover something from the skies above, while the owner of a theme park across them tries to profit from a mystery beyond human knowledge.

Cast: Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Keith David.

Movie length: 2 hours 10 minutes.

Nope is currently in cinemas and on peacock TV.

3. Pinocchio

Genre: Adventure, comedy, musical

The timeless classic of a wooden boy trying to live like a normal human boy.

Cast: Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Kyanne Lamaya, and many more.

Movie Length: 1 hour 45 minutes

Pinocchio is available in Cinemas and Disney+.

Read also: 3 ways to best handle office romance

4. The Enforcer

Action, crime, thriller

A thriller set about Miami’s mob enforcer who discovers his attractive cyber sex trafficking boss, putting a young runaway’s life at stake.

Alexis Ren, Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth, Zolee Griggs, Mojean Aria, 2 Chainz, and others.

Movie length 1 hour 31 minutes.

5. The Woman King

Action/drama

woman King is based on the true life events of the female warrior unit that protected the kingdom of Dahomey during the 17th to 19th centuries.

Cast: Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, Jordan Bolger.

Movie length: 2 hours 14 minutes

Available in cinemas nationwide.