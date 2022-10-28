By Biodun Busari

No fewer than 67 people have been confirmed dead as landslides and floods hit the southern Philippines on Friday.

The reports from NDTV revealed that rescuers are making efforts to save residents of a mountain village that was buried in mud.

It was disclosed that a village called Kusiong accounted for many of the 50 deaths in the area around Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

The civil defence office in the area said that heavy overnight rain unleashed floods mixed with mud as well as rocks and fallen trees that burying the community.

Similar storms also struck villages in the nearby towns of Datu Blah Sinsuat and Upi, which accounted for 17 more deaths.

Eleven people remain missing and 31 were injured, according to official figures.

Flash floods from rains wrought by Tropical Storm Nalgae swamped nine mostly rural towns around Cotabato, a city of 300,000 people on Mindanao island that was also submerged in widespread flooding.

Many residents were caught by surprise as floodwaters rose rapidly before dawn, Naguib Sinarimbo, the spokesman and civil defence chief for the regional government said.

Teams in rubber boats had rescued residents from rooftops in some towns, Sinarimbo said.

More than 7,000 people were evacuated from flood- and landslide-prone communities in these areas, the civil defence office said in an updated tally.

