…cautions against hostility

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Montessori experts have engaged school teachers on better ways to treat; train and teach children to have a right understanding and good perspective to life especially in their formative stage.

The Montessori Child Development Perspective experts: Director, Montessori Study Centre, Noyenum Emafor and Trainer, Association Montessori Internationale, AMI, Cheryl Ferreira said that the objective of the training was to help people understand the importance of being good role models for their children.

Speaking at a training programme for public and private school teachers on ‘Child Development: A Montessori Perspective’ Emafor said that there is a need for teachers to undergo child development training so as to help them understand that there are better ways to training children rather than repeating their experiences on the children in their developmental stage.

She said: “You can enforce and make rules but you have to sensitize the teachers, motivate and mentor them that the experience they had was a negative experience and does not have to be repeated. We push everything to the government, everybody should do their little bit, we are doing our little bit by this exposure.

“We are not by any means the best training center in Nigeria, but I believe that if everybody does their little bit and every training center trains a few people, you will see better improvement in our children,” she said

On her part, Ferreira said that the Montessori concept is very developmental, where the entire discovery made were on the child’s brain and how it develops, adding that the child has an absorbent mind which takes everything until it gets to certain periods when the child can learn things.

She said that there are four planes of development from birth to the attainment of adulthood which are 0 to 6 years which is the period of infancy; 6 to 12 years which is described as childhood stage; 12 to 18 years which is the adolescent stage and a period of great transformation and 18 to 24 years which is a period of steady growth and development.

“At this age for young children, it is not about enforcing, it is about being a model, showing the kind of life that we want our children to live. As long as there are social issues, there would be social rules, so you must practice the kind of social behavior that you want your child to have.

“So if you want your child to be caring, and kind, you have to be caring and kind with your child and with the members in your family and with other people around so that your child absorbs the fact that this is how we behave.

“And if you want your child to have the right understandings of what is correct and what is wrong, we need to practice those habits and do what is right always and not to do what is wrong. So the child learns by you being a model,” she said.