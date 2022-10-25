By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – MONIEPOINT, a platform that provides banking solutions which enables businesses and individuals to collect payments, access loans, manage operations and grow their business has opened its operational office in Benin City where it promises quality services to its customers all over the state.



Speaking at the opening of the office, the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of the organization, Tosin Eniolorunda who was represented by the Lead Offline Distributors of the company, Mr Sanni Ezekiel said the company is ambitious bring the over nine hundred thousand business enterprises in Edo state into its fold in the next five to six years.



He said “Statistics have shown that in Edo State, we have over nine hundred thousand business enterprises and our projection is to bank all of them and we have the team on ground to go after those businesses and ensure that they bank with us and our services will be better than what they get from the conventional banks. That is our projection for the next five to six years .



“Moniepoint is a business bank duly licensed by CBN and our duty goes beyond issuing PoS to business owners, we can also bank business owners. Our aim is to provide payment services solutions to business owners. To also become their banks and also provide loan for them”.



On his part, the State Coordinator of Moniepoint, Mr Paul Suleman said the bank started with 20 Business Relationship Managers (BRM) who are like the account officers in 2020 to over 130 as at today.



He said they were committed to covering the entire part of the state with their banking services.

Suleman said “Our dream is to serve the under-banked, those in the interior villages and I can assure you that in every nook and cranny of the state, we have moniepoint there. Even in the city, out of every one hundred POS, ninety are from moneipoint but our main targets are the under-banked and to help them in payment solution, transfers deposits, we also give out loans, overdrafts, business expansion to make every business owner comfortable to be able to do their business without any hitch, we want to give them that comfort.



“We are opening this office because of popular demands, many of the merchants we have met request to visit physically. If you go to many shops, many supermarkets, you see our POS being used for transactions so some of these merchants actually want to have a place that they can come to when they have issues. In villages where there are no banks, you see moniepoint everywhere”

