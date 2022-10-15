By Toni Kan

The airwaves and blogosphere have been awash with news of Globacom’s entrée into the Payment Service Bank ecosystem with the formal introduction of the telecom giant’s subsidiary, MoneyMaster PSB.

In introducing their payment service bank, Globacom took a historical excursion one that highlighted their technological bonafides as well as history of disruptive innovation. “Just as Globacom revolutionized the telecom industry with cutting-edge technology and unique products when it started operations in 2003,’ the company announced, “MoneyMaster PSB is poised to redefine the payment service banks’ landscape while driving financial inclusion in Nigeria.”

To underline that brand promise, the company noted that it was introducing a unique feature: “One key feature of MoneyMaster’s G-kala product is that the customer’s phone number will be used as their account number,” something no other Payment Service Bank has done.

But brand promise and disruptive entrance aside, what is a payment service bank, where did they originate from, why the hoopla around them and how do they facilitate financial inclusion?

To answer our questions we must first take a short trip to India where in 2013, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set up a committee to recommend ways of increasing financial inclusion and increased access to financial services.

The committee on “Comprehensive Financial Services for Small Businesses and Low Income Households” was headed by Dr. NachiketMorand submitted its report in January 2014. In their report, Dr. Mor and his team members suggested among others, the introduction of specialized banks or “payment banks” which would help pull in small businesses and low income households into the formal banking system.

That was the genesis of the new banking model called payment service banks which are like other commercial banks but with one key difference; payment service banks are not allowed to grant loans so do not bear credit risk. In Nigeria they are not allowed to receive foreign denominated remittances either.

The first Payment Service Bank was set up in 2017in India. It was called Airtel Payments Bank and since then, there has been a rapid growth of payment service banks, especially in the Asian and African regions. The growth has been largely facilitated by the view of development economists that there is a nexus between financial inclusion and economic development. They hold the view that financial inclusion is a tool for economic and social development, particularly in the areas of poverty reduction, employment generation, wealth creation and improvements in welfare and general standard of living.

In Nigeria, the payment service bank agenda feeds into the CBN’s age long plans to bring the unbanked, under-banked and sundry financially excluded Nigerians into the system which is why financial inclusion is described in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion Strategy as having been “achieved when adult Nigerians have easy access to a broad range of formal financial services that meet their needs at an affordable cost.” The services include, but are not limited to, payments, savings, loans, insurance, and pension products.

The CBN in underlining the scale of exclusion, has tried to break it down along demographic and psychographic lines noting in the aforementioned strategy document that 41.6% of Nigeria’s adult population (40.1m) were financially excluded as at 2016. Of that number 55.1% were women while 61.4% of that 40.1m were aged 18 – 35. But more interestingly, 34.0% had no formal education while 80.4% lived in rural areas. The bulk of Micro, Small & Medium Enterpriseswas also excluded. The exclusion of MSMEs is particularly startling considering the fact that MSMEs represent the engine of growth for developing economies such as ours where they statistics indicate that they contribute 48% of national GDP, make up 98% of businesses and provide employment to over 80% of gainfully employed Nigerians.

The recognition of these challenges is at the heart of the CBN’s payment service bank agenda and the award of 5 PSB licences to four telecoms operators and one financial services provider is intended to help the apex bank achieve is 2024 target of 95% financial inclusion.

Aligning with the CBN’s agenda, MoneyMaster PSB has outlined its plans for those outside the city centers by noting that it will be leveraging on Globacom’s pan-Nigerian spread and pervasive agents’ footprint in the rural and urban areas as it begins its massive roll-out. It has also noted that it will take advantage of the power of innovative and cutting edge technology which it is known for to boost adoption of its G-Kala flagship product which is network-agnostic and designed along the CBN’s tiered Know-Your-Customer requirements.

With two years left to meet its financial inclusion target, the hope is that the CBN’s payment system agenda may well be the shot in the arm required to help open up the formal banking system to those who have been systematically excluded over the years.

And MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank has already outlined plans on how it wishes to contribute its quota.