By Ada Osadebe

Senegalese singer Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, popularly known as Akon, on Friday voiced the difficulties brought on by wealth.

The 49-year-old entertainer, in a radio interview, said the problems that always come with having much money are more than the comfort it brings.

According to the singer, contrary to many people’s belief, money doesn’t buy happiness, as such, he is only dependent on what makes one happy.

Akon argued that the chase for more money gets so many people busy that they don’t often have time for their families, stressing that such takes away the comfort.

“Money does not necessarily buy happiness as it largely depends on what makes one happy.

“People who have money do not have time as it makes you lose yourself and takes you away from your family”

“Money brings you more problems than it brings comfort. You lose yourself. You can’t find time for your family. That’s no comfort,” Akon said.