THE Caretaker Committee for the Lagos State Parks Administration and its affiliates, yesterday, pledged to work for the victories of All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State in next year’s elections.

The committee’s chairman, Oba Suleiman Ashade, stated this at a stakeholder’s meeting tagged ‘Operation show your permanent voter’s card (PVC)’, held in Akesan, Alimosho LGA of the state.

The monarch, who charged members to go all out and work for the Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu said: “I commend you all for having your PVCs. The task ahead is beyond just having it. Now, you must roll your sleeves and canvas for Asiwaju Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“When you get home, preach the gospel to your wives, husbands, neighbours and friends and even call your contacts across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and tell them Tinubu is the real blessing Nigeria has long been waiting for.

“Tell them about the good fortunes of Lagos. Let them know that Asiwaju is willing, able and ready to replicate such across the country.”

