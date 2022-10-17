.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Armed men, weekend, kidnapped the District Head of Langai, Umar Zarme shortly after observing the evening prayers at a mosque in the area.

Langai is in the Pyem chiefdom of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

An irate mob also on Saturday night lynched a suspected thief at Angwan Rukuba area of Jos North local government area of the state.

A resident said: “After the prayers, the gunman followed the District Head, as he got to a dark spot, the assailant shot in the air to alert his companion and scare people away. His accomplices rushed out of their hiding and abducted the District Head. We are yet to hear from them and we do not know where he was taken to.”

On the lynching incident, it was gathered that a suicide incident led to the arrest and subsequent lynching of the suspected thief.

Again, a resident of the Eto Baba community, who declined to be named, said, “There was a vulcanizer in the area whose motorcycle was stolen sometime back, someone bought another one for him, it got stolen and the vulcanizer got depressed and hung himself.

“Meanwhile, people have been suspecting the guy, who was lynched for stealing the motorcycle, due to his nefarious activities. The mob did not see him steal the motorcycle but they suspected he was the one hence out of annoyance that the vulcanizer lost his life, they caught the victim and beat him to death before setting his corpse ablaze.”

Reacting to the two incidents, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, told Vanguard on phone, “Something happened at Angwan Rukuba but I don’t have the details yet, I need to speak with the DPO.

“The abduction of the District Head, our officers there responded swiftly but unfortunately, the victim had already been kidnapped as I speak with you, the DPO and the O/C of that outstation and some of our tactical team are in the bush, combing the area for possible rescue and if possible, arrest the suspects.”