.

A Mobile Court in Benin on Thursday convicted 35 people for “reckless” parking, dropping passengers in authorised places, driving against traffic and other traffic offences.

The State Prosecution Counsel, Mr Ayo Aigbokhiade, said that all the convicts were arrested within the Benin metropolis.

Aigbokhiade also said that they all pleaded liable to the offences.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, ordered the convicts to pay a N25,000 fine each within two days.

One of them, who was arrested, while loading passages at the King’s Square, was ordered to pay N40,000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six other offenders were convicted in absentia.

Oare, however, cautioned and discharged two others, who pleaded not guilty and were able to prove their cases before the court.

NAN reports that the fine attracts an additional N2,000 daily at the expiration of two days.

The chief magistrate said that the fine was in tune with the non-custodian sentencing of offenders.

RELATED NEWS