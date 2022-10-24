.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

ANGRY youths in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, weekend, caught and set ablaze two thieves suspected to be specialists in snatching phones and stealing other valuables from members of the public.

It was gathered that one of the suspects was caught at Itam market, in Itu local government area after snatching an Android phone, while the second one was caught along Idoro Road in Uyo LGA for allegedly stealing a Plasma television belonging to one of the Pentecostal churches.

According to sources, the owner of the Android phone raised the alarm which attracted the attention of the youths, who chased after the thief, caught him and poured petrol on him and set him ablaze.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Etim, said:” The thief was struggling to escape with the fire still burning when the police patrol team arrived at the scene and bundled him into the police vehicle.

“But the Plasma television thief was not so lucky as he was caught by the Vigilante group after he had removed the TV set in the church.

