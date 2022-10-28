.

LAGOS—SIFAX Group of Companies Limited has asked a Federal High Court in Lagos to disqualify Tav Airports Holding Company and GMR Airport Limited from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, concession bid.

The firm averred that both firms which submitted separate bids for MMIA and were shortlisted for the next phase of the concession are owned by the same company, Airport De Paris, ADP.

According to Sifax, this breached the “specific precept of the RFQ” (Request For Qualification) which states that no applicant is entitled to bid for any of the specific Assets twice under any guise or form.

Sifax is the plaintiff while the Attorney-General & Minister of Justice of Nigeria, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Minister Of Aviation, NAHCO Aviance Plc, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Tav Airports Holding and GMR Airport are the 1st to 7th defendants in the suit.

The matter has been assigned to Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa.

The plaintiff said sometime in August 2021, the Federal Government, through the Minister Of Aviation, decided to concession Murtala Muhammed International Airport and Cargo Terminals via a Public Private Partnership, PPP, arrangement on a Build/Rehabilitate Operate and Transfer (B/ROT) basis.

The Plaintiff noted that two consortiums owned by ADP Airport De Paris submitted an expression of interest thus violating the documented strict rules of engagement in the bidding process.

