By Biodun Busari

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Association has called on the federal government to establish the Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs with the task of broadening educational opportunities and addressing herders’ challenges.

The group also criticised Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Ortom, over his unyielding disposition on the anti-grazing law.

Miyetti Allah stated this in a communique issued Monday which was jointly signed by its National President, Abdullahi Bodejo, and its National Secretary, Saleh Alhassan.

Read also: Ortom wrong to label Atiku agent of Miyetti Allah – Dele Momodu

The communique was published at the end of the prolonged National Executive Meeting with State Chairmen of the association held in Abuja.

The socio-cultural group also demanded the immediate designation, gazetting and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the country.

It read: “The meeting called for the immediate designation, gazetting and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the states of the Federation as the only first strategic step in addressing the challenges confronting Fulani herders in Nigeria.

“This will include building of earth dams and solar boreholes. Building of veterinary clinics. Development of dairy (milk) collection centres.”

The group wanted the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, to investigate the killing of Fulani herdsmen in Taraba State and bring the culprits to book.

“The meeting dismissed the consistent claims of farmers-herders conflicts as a major setback of instability and insecurity in Nigeria.

“But rather the conflicts are exacerbated by activities of states sponsored vigilantes and tribal hordes who wilfully continue to carry out extra-judicial killings of Fulani pastoralists.

“The leadership of the association also condemned the continuous profiling of Fulani pastoralists by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, through the anti-grazing law.

“It said the governor had been using the law to officially confiscate and auction cattle belonging to Fulanis in Benue-Nasarawa and Benue-Taraba border communities.”

RELATED NEWS