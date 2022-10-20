A cross-section of the participants at the workshop

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Despite the reported cases of over 25,000 missing people as the result of over 10 years of the ongoing conflict in the North East region of Nigeria, the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC has lamented the challenge of accessing the places that search could be conducted to find the people and reunite them with their families.

The ICRC reiterated its work is exclusively humanitarian and urged the public to understand that the ICRC is a neutral organization, which does not take sides in conflicts.

Speaking with journalists in Jos, Plateau State shortly after a two-day Media workshop on Humanitarian Reporting organized by the ICRC for over 20 journalists from Plateau, Benue, Bauchi, Kaduna and Nasarawa States, the Communication Coordinator, ICRC, Robin Waudo stressed the need for all stakeholders who can support their work to do so by ensuring that the organization is accepted and understood by the grassroots.

Stating the aim of the workshop and other things, Waudo said, “… This workshop aims to have a forum to discuss with journalists about our work, what the ICRC is doing in the country, and our challenges and also to hear from the journalists about their work. Our relationship with the media is very important because the media is the mouthpiece that shares information about what is happening in the country.

“In this country, there is a lot that the ICRC is doing to assist people, who are affected by armed conflicts in the North East of the country but also in the other areas where there is violence that have humanitarian consequences.

“Humanitarian reporting is important because it puts the victims of conflicts and violence at the forefront. It talks about the effects of what is going on hurting these people, making them suffer and also their causes and why they react to it. The way it is presented by the journalists in the news is important to make the public understand.”

He added, “This workshop has been very productive… in the North East part of the country, ICRC, is working to assist and protect the people who have been affected by armed conflicts, people who have been displaced and living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps without access to food, water, medicine, security but also been separated from families and the need for us to be able to reunite these separated families has been very important.

“Because of the ongoing conflict in North East Nigeria for over 10 years, there are over 25,000 people who have gone missing and have been reported to the ICRC by their families or their relatives that they are missing. We try to reunite these families or get them reconnected and we have done this in a few places; times but this is a very huge challenge and one of the main challenges is accessing the fields to places where we can search.

“We are not doing this alone but together with the Nigerian Red Cross Society, we are talking with authorities to be able to put mechanisms on the ground to support these efforts that we are making to find the missing people.”

He urged the public to understand that “the ICRC is a neutral organization, we are not taking sides, we talk to all parties to have access to affected people. The public needs to understand our role is exclusively humanitarian and that everything that we do is to assist people who are affected by conflicts and other kinds of situations of violence. Those in the public who can support our work, not just authorities but the community, religious, and traditional leaders, they can do so by ensuring that we are accepted and understood by the grassroots where we do the work.”

Meanwhile, a Facilitator, Dr Bala Muhammad of the Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University, Kano who spoke on Journalists and Conflict Reporting in Nigeria as well as Humanitarian Journalism/Reporting noted that all the geo-political zones of the country are currently facing challenges, and advised that “As journalists, commentators and analysts, we must help even the politicians to understand what is happening and to situate it. All the news, opinions and features we write, we discuss the effects and not the cause but it is very important to always discuss the cause of a crisis, the background and details that are not always available to the masses.”

The participants were also taken through topics like the Basics of International Humanitarian Laws and the protection of journalists, Healthcare in danger, history, principles of the Red Cross, Red Crescent Movement among others.