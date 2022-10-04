By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE overall winner at the 3rd edition of Miss Africa MAIA beauty pageant, holding between December 2022 and January 2023 in Akwa Ibom State will smile home with prizes w9rth the sum of $2,000.

According to the organisers of the annual beauty pageantry, Ibom Heritage Magazine, other contestants will go home with consolation prizes.

Briefing newsmen on the event yesterday in Uyo, the Project Director of Ibom Heritage Magazine, Mr. Emenyi Emenyi, disclosed that entry for registration of the potential contestants would soon be opened.

Emenyi added that persons interested in the contest will register with a minimum amount of eight dollars, noting that contestants are also expected from other African countries.

“Miss Africa MAIA is an annual beauty pageant. It is a brand saddled with a strong passion to promote the unique African arts, culture, language, tradition, etc

“We are super excited to announce that the 3rd edition of Miss Africa MAIA will be hosted alongside Mr. Africa -the MAIA king.

“This is to form synergy in moderating our content and giving the African Man the opportunity to reign alongside Miss Africa MAIA”.

The project director also explained that Miss Africa MAIA national directors in Cameron, Ghana, Morocco, Guinea, and South Africa among other African countries will audition their contestants before sending them down to Nigeria for the competition.

“Selected contestants will be brought to camp in Akwa Ibom to compete for their crown. At the camp contestants will also be engaged with numerous camp activities,” he added.

