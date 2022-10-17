Murtala Mohammed Airpot, Lagos

By Prince Okafor

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris, has ordered for an immediate investigation into the allegation of ill-treatment and extortion by some Nigeria Immigration officers to a Dubai bound Nigerian citizen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA.

The CGI also ordered the withdrawal of the entire shift on duty at time of the incident to allow unhindered investigations.

Vanguard gathered that the incident which occurred about three weeks ago sparked up reactions from the command, after the victim posted her sad experience on twitter.

However, in a statement signed by the Chief Superintendent of Immigration, Public Relations Department, Kenneth Kure, it stated that, “We wishes to use this opportunity to reiterate the current administration’s zero tolerance for sharp practices, such would be met with stiff sanctions to any staff found involved.

“The CGI hereby encourages members of the public to feel free to contact the Service through its various public communication channels, including twitter and Facebook handles @nigimmigration to lay complaints and report any misdemeanour by any member of staff for appropriate sanctions.

“The NIS followed up a thread on the social media network, twitter by one @darbyy___l

detailing her ill treatment and extortion by some officers while Dubai-bound, the tweet sparked up reactions from the command who instantly went to work.

“After receiving the complaint, the Service had tweeted on Sunday,” The Service is in receipt of an alleged unsavory experience by @darbyy___l at the Lagos Airport. We take exception to the conduct of the personnel mentioned in that thread. Consequently , the Comptroller General Isah Jere Idris has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

“He assures that stiff sanctions await any personnel proven to have been involved in such unprofessional conduct. The public shall be notified of the outcome of the investigation in due course.”