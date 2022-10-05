Ramatu Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has assured that the legacies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will be sustained beyond 2023.

Aliyu said this when Mr Ade Omole, All Progressives Congress (APC) Diaspora Leader and Director, Diaspora Directorate of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) visited her in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Jacob Ogunseye, the Publicity Secretary, APC UK chapter on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ogunseye said that Omole visited the Minister to condole her over the death of her mother, Hajiya Zainab Ali.

He said that the minister thanked Omole for the visit, saying that her office would work closely with the Diaspora directorate to ensure that the legacies of the Buhari administration were sustained.

Aliyu also lauded her for leading the progressives in the Diaspora in their quest for a better Nigeria and for being the arrow head of the APC and the Buhari-led government in the Diaspora.

