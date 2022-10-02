.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A non-political pressure group, the Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE), has commended the ongoing military efforts against terrorism in some parts of the country.

It said the anti-terrorism fight under the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has been more impactful and highly commendable, adding that the tempo should be improved and sustained.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the National President of the Coalition, Gabriel Onoja, said: “We wish to state that after careful analysis of the ongoing war against insurgency and armed banditry across the country, the invaluable role of the Nigerian Army cannot be overemphasized. The Nigerian Army, under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has been outstanding in ways too numerous to mention.

“The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism rates the operations of the Nigerian Army in the overall security architecture in the country as outstanding and a product of credible leadership and a commitment to the protection of life and properties and the preservation of the territorial integrity of the country.

“We also wish to state that since the assumption of office of the Chief of Army Staff, the Nigerian Army has stepped up its collaboration with sister security agencies toward the overarching objective of addressing the security challenges in the country.

“This is commendable, hence the gains recorded in the war against insurgency and other acts of crime and criminality across the country.

“It remains cheering that the Boko Haram insurgency in North East Nigeria would be a thing of the past with the sustained efforts of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies under its joint military operations.

“The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism, as a critical stakeholder in the war against terrorism and extremism, wishes to state unequivocally that the various indices concerning the war against terrorism have received a tremendous boost under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya.

“The Chief of Army Staff has continually displayed a passion and commitment to serving the country. This has resulted in acts of bravery and professionalism in the conduct of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

“The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism wishes to use this medium to charge the Chief of Army Staff to continue to render invaluable service to the country. We encourage Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya not to rest on his oars until the Boko Haram insurgents are annihilated in North East Nigeria and other parts of the country.”

